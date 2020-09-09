Previous
Next
The Dark and the Pale. by maggiemae
Photo 3184

The Dark and the Pale.

One daff is almost white - taking its photo, I now notice the pale yellow in the centre. I used EV to darken the shot as it was in the middle of the day.
Thankful for:
Our big blossom tree is gradually coming out with pink beauty!
9th September 2020 9th Sep 20

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2020 and I am now in my 10th...
872% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

ZambianLass ace
This is gorgeous - love it
September 9th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise