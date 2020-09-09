Sign up
Photo 3184
The Dark and the Pale.
One daff is almost white - taking its photo, I now notice the pale yellow in the centre. I used EV to darken the shot as it was in the middle of the day.
Thankful for:
Our big blossom tree is gradually coming out with pink beauty!
9th September 2020
9th Sep 20
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2020 and I am now in my 10th...
4336
photos
252
followers
141
following
3177
3178
3179
3180
3181
3182
3183
3184
Tags
white daffs
ZambianLass
ace
This is gorgeous - love it
September 9th, 2020
