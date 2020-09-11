Previous
Next
A spot of colour by maggiemae
Photo 3186

A spot of colour

The phone is better at taking this sort of shot than my two big cameras. I've just got to be careful I don't water it too much.
Thankful for:
Hardy's - 'oh the relief'!
11th September 2020 11th Sep 20

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2020 and I am now in my 10th...
872% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise