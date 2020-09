Night sky..

Its apparently hard to see the new moon around this date but I was able. I was happy to see this other bright star...

The planet Mercury and the bright star Spica are in the vicinity of the young moon, but these bright lights will be lost in the afterglow of sunset at northerly latitudes. But in our south, I see only one light - is it Mercury or Spica?

Thankful for:

Google once again. Thought it was Venus!