Demi Tasse by maggiemae
Demi Tasse

A small cup but I really like using these - given to us 50 years ago for our wedding present by my younger sister, sadly not here with me to say I loved the gift so much into our future!
Thankful for:
Some things trigger good memories.
26th March 2021

Maggiemae

@maggiemae
linda
They are lovely and I imagine really nice to use. Nice shot
March 26th, 2021  
Maggiemae
@pinkpaintpot Unfortunately a bit broken off the spout. I wish I could fix!
March 26th, 2021  
Sarah Bremner
These are beautiful.
March 26th, 2021  
Maggiemae
@sarah19 It is 1970's but I think still holds it own today, Sarah!
March 26th, 2021  
