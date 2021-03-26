Sign up
Photo 3382
Demi Tasse
A small cup but I really like using these - given to us 50 years ago for our wedding present by my younger sister, sadly not here with me to say I loved the gift so much into our future!
Thankful for:
Some things trigger good memories.
26th March 2021
26th Mar 21
4
1
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2021 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as has those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
4554
photos
241
followers
138
following
926% complete
View this month »
3375
3376
3377
3378
3379
3380
3381
3382
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T20
Taken
26th March 2021 12:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
coffee
,
set
linda
They are lovely and I imagine really nice to use. Nice shot
March 26th, 2021
Maggiemae
ace
@pinkpaintpot
Unfortunately a bit broken off the spout. I wish I could fix!
March 26th, 2021
Sarah Bremner
ace
These are beautiful.
March 26th, 2021
Maggiemae
ace
@sarah19
It is 1970's but I think still holds it own today, Sarah!
March 26th, 2021
