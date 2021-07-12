Sign up
Photo 3490
Another evening sky
I am lucky with this choice when nothing else fires my imagination or desire.
Thankful for:
My beloved who is still with me and I appreciate every moment with him!
12th July 2021
12th Jul 21
2
2
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2021 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
Tags
sunset yet another"
Babs
ace
What a gorgeous view love the sky and silhouettes fav
July 12th, 2021
leggzy
Beautiful
July 12th, 2021
Leave a Comment
