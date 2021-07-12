Previous
Another evening sky by maggiemae
Another evening sky

I am lucky with this choice when nothing else fires my imagination or desire.
Thankful for:
My beloved who is still with me and I appreciate every moment with him!
12th July 2021 12th Jul 21

Maggiemae

Babs ace
What a gorgeous view love the sky and silhouettes fav
July 12th, 2021  
leggzy
Beautiful
July 12th, 2021  
