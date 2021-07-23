Previous
The arch of the daffodil by maggiemae
Photo 3501

The arch of the daffodil

Just before it turned into a golden beauty. However its still winter and I think this one is having second thoughts. Its been like this for over a week.
Thankful for:
Olympic races to watch and cheer - on TV though!
Maggiemae

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

