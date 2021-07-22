Previous
Next
House ahead by maggiemae
Photo 3500

House ahead

I rushed outside and managed one shot of this going slowly up the road! I wonder where it is going!
Thankful for:
Google Translate; so I can understand what my Japanese daughter in law is saying when she writes in Japanese.
22nd July 2021 22nd Jul 21

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2021 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
958% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
It seems to be -"Have house - will travel " !
July 22nd, 2021  
Maggiemae ace
@beryl But I guess the bathroom doesn't work!
July 22nd, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
@maggiemae Oops - not too good !! ha !
July 22nd, 2021  
leggzy
Not very often you see a house going down the road...lol
I guess they put the roof back on upon arrival?
July 22nd, 2021  
Ann Williams
How exciting!
July 22nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise