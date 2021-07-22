Sign up
Photo 3500
House ahead
I rushed outside and managed one shot of this going slowly up the road! I wonder where it is going!
Thankful for:
Google Translate; so I can understand what my Japanese daughter in law is saying when she writes in Japanese.
22nd July 2021
22nd Jul 21
5
0
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2021 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
moving house
Beryl Lloyd
ace
It seems to be -"Have house - will travel " !
July 22nd, 2021
Maggiemae
ace
@beryl
But I guess the bathroom doesn't work!
July 22nd, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@maggiemae
Oops - not too good !! ha !
July 22nd, 2021
leggzy
Not very often you see a house going down the road...lol
I guess they put the roof back on upon arrival?
July 22nd, 2021
Ann Williams
How exciting!
July 22nd, 2021
I guess they put the roof back on upon arrival?