Distant beach

We were down in Dunedin for our 2nd covid vaccine and owing to all cafe's and restaurants being closed on Lockdown 4, I brought a couple of buns to eat while looking at this scene. Lots of egg, parsley, cottage cheese and chorizo! We were a bit nervous as we were all supposed to be at home but several police cars cruised past and didn't stop!

Thankful for:

All vaccines done and dusted and no side effects!