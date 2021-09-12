La Plancha

This is a French product called "Granistyl' and I purchased it nearby for cash. I am nervous that this is stolen goods as the lady hasn't opened the box at all! Very little information on the net so I have to experiment. Its granite stone and you heat it up in various ways. This time I heated it up and cooked girdle scones! The perfect temperature - crisp on two sides and softly scone mixture in the middle'

Thankful for:

Plum jam and sour cream to finish these off. I think I will get raspberry jam though!