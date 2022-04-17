Previous
I have to admit... by maggiemae
Photo 3769

I have to admit...

This is not my photo in reality. I was not travelling down the Nile! I had saved the film, "Death on the Nile' and tonight we watched it So, so good. I'm glad I took this shot!
Thankful for:
A quiet Easter Sunday
Maggiemae

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
April 17th, 2022  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
April 17th, 2022  
