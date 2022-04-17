Sign up
Photo 3769
I have to admit...
This is not my photo in reality. I was not travelling down the Nile! I had saved the film, "Death on the Nile' and tonight we watched it So, so good. I'm glad I took this shot!
Thankful for:
A quiet Easter Sunday
17th April 2022
17th Apr 22
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
April 17th, 2022
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely
April 17th, 2022
