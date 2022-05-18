Sign up
Photo 3800
Autumn fires
Pretty common around here! Another one started closer to me than this one out on rural property. But the smell is nice - not burnt at all.
Thankful for:
A good book and a sunny seat outside the front door!
18th May 2022
18th May 22
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
Tags
rural smoke
Christina
Nice framing of the fire
May 18th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
Lovely capture of smoke - good it doesn’t smell
May 18th, 2022
Babs
ace
Not something we see here except in bushfires.
May 18th, 2022
