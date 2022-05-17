Previous
Veggie Pod by maggiemae
Photo 3799

Veggie Pod

Current status of the pod - beans sprouting and in the background, letttuce and Brussel sprouts. I do like the parsley on the extreme left.
Thankful for;
Everything I see out our windows gives me pleasure!
Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
Diana ace
Those greens look so wonderfully fresh. How lucky to be able to grow your own.
May 17th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace

And, Diana - this is mid May - almost winter! @ludwigsdiana
May 17th, 2022  
