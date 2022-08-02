Previous
Time of the Day by maggiemae
Time of the Day

This is just before the sky turns golden or apricot in the west. Pink tones disappear and the darkness takes over.
Thankful for;
So windy today but no damage, just noisy!
Brigette ace
lovely sky colour and silhouette
August 2nd, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautful
August 2nd, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful , Such a wonderful silhouette against the delicate colour tones in the sky ! fav
August 2nd, 2022  
julia ace
Lovely soft sunset colour.. Great sillouette..
August 2nd, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
@julzmaioro I must go down the road and find this tree that stands so high!
August 2nd, 2022  
