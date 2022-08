On the far edge..

of our west facing property. I waited until the rains stopped but still shot this from inside with the window open ( it was 3deg). The camellias were full flowering but behind a rhododendron that had grown somewhat!

Thankful for:

A FaceTime with our son in NZ but 3 hours away in frigid temps. He has installed solar panels but also an app that accesses all the appliances in the home. He can turn daughters bedroom heater down or off, increase the temps in the lounge, he is No 1 control man!