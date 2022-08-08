Previous
Down South by maggiemae
Photo 3882

Down South

On the way south for a medical appointment after a snow event. I stopped on the road and rested my weighty camera on the door while I took this far distant snowy hill photo!
Thankful for:
I'm flabbergasted at the definition this camera produces!
Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
Photo Details

Annie D ace
what a stunning scene :)
August 8th, 2022  
