Photo 3882
Down South
On the way south for a medical appointment after a snow event. I stopped on the road and rested my weighty camera on the door while I took this far distant snowy hill photo!
Thankful for:
I'm flabbergasted at the definition this camera produces!
8th August 2022
8th Aug 22
1
1
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
5097
photos
231
followers
111
following
1063% complete
3875
3876
3877
3878
3879
3880
3881
3882
Tags
snowy hills"
Annie D
ace
what a stunning scene :)
August 8th, 2022
