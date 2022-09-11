Previous
Night view by maggiemae
Night view

I wanted to see if I could get detail through the lounge window. Its our house so I'm not peeping!
Thankful for:
I planted two strawberries today. In our veggie pod. This means I can put the lid down and save the strawberries from the birds.
11th September 2022 11th Sep 22

Maggiemae

@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world.
