Silver Eye - sees me! by maggiemae
Photo 3969

Silver Eye - sees me!

Its just out the front door through the windows ( which haven't been cleaned lately) so I'm really chuffed with my camera - once again!
Thankful for:
My eye was examined today after another trip and announced a huge success! (cataract operation)
4th November 2022 4th Nov 22

Christina ace
Fab catch!
November 4th, 2022  
julia ace
Lovely shot.
November 4th, 2022  
