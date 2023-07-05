Sign up
Photo 4211
Flying north
In the plane flying north to the funeral, we passed the snow covered Kaikoura's and was lucky enough to have clear skies. Further north alongside the North Island there was heavy cloud.
Good to have family time.
5th July 2023
5th Jul 23
Maggiemae
4204
4205
4206
4207
4208
4209
4210
4211
Tags
mountains
,
nz
katy
ace
I am so terribly sorry you were having to go through this But I am sure glad you got this beautiful photo. There are no mountains where I live and I miss seeing snow covered mountains so much. FAV
July 5th, 2023
Dianne
A lovely image. Take strength from being together.
July 5th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
superb view Maggie
July 5th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Beautiful view
July 5th, 2023
Lou Ann
ace
A lovely image! That’s always the sweet side of a family member’s death, the family gets together.
July 5th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
What a fabulous view!
July 5th, 2023
