Flying north by maggiemae
Photo 4211

Flying north

In the plane flying north to the funeral, we passed the snow covered Kaikoura's and was lucky enough to have clear skies. Further north alongside the North Island there was heavy cloud.
Good to have family time.
5th July 2023 5th Jul 23

katy ace
I am so terribly sorry you were having to go through this But I am sure glad you got this beautiful photo. There are no mountains where I live and I miss seeing snow covered mountains so much. FAV
July 5th, 2023  
Dianne
A lovely image. Take strength from being together.
July 5th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
superb view Maggie
July 5th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Beautiful view
July 5th, 2023  
Lou Ann ace
A lovely image! That’s always the sweet side of a family member’s death, the family gets together.
July 5th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
What a fabulous view!
July 5th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
