Previous
Photo 4214
Pool
Winter time so the pool is not used. But still beautiful.
The rain continues to bucket down!
8th July 2023
8th Jul 23
3
0
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now 2023 and life around the world has changed. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is celebrated. ...
5472
photos
217
followers
100
following
1154% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
8th July 2023 2:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pool
Bill
ace
Lovely blues, nice looking place.
July 8th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely scene you’d think it was a summer day not as wet a miserable as it really is lol
July 8th, 2023
Linda Godwin
water so blue and still
July 8th, 2023
