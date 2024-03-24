Previous
Almost full..
Photo 4341

Almost full..

Seen from our hotel window. This must have been some chimney close by and I didn't want to crop this as this was how I saw the moon. Beautifully golden!
24th March 2024 24th Mar 24

Maggiemae

