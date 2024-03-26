Previous
Rose.. by maggiemae
Rose..

This was our third rose blooms! I wonder what we did was right - or was it the rain, weather, etc..
There were no bugs, black spot etc.
Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
It's now 2024 and life around the world has changed some more. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is...
Christina ace
You must have green fingers!
March 26th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
@christinav I also didn't spray them at all!
March 26th, 2024  
