Photo 4345
Queen Anne's Lace
A grand title for what I thought was a weed! It is growing out of a pot which I used to spade soil in to. Years ago!
3rd April 2024
3rd Apr 24
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now 2024 and life around the world has changed some more. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is...
4345
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
3rd April 2024 11:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
from a pot
Diana
ace
They are gorgeous wild flowers, lovely against the dark background.
April 3rd, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
@ludwigsdiana
The info says also, wild carrot!.. A species of Daucus! Never heard of it!
April 3rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
