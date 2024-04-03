Previous
Queen Anne's Lace by maggiemae
Photo 4345

Queen Anne's Lace

A grand title for what I thought was a weed! It is growing out of a pot which I used to spade soil in to. Years ago!
3rd April 2024 3rd Apr 24

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
It's now 2024 and life around the world has changed some more. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is...
1190% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
They are gorgeous wild flowers, lovely against the dark background.
April 3rd, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
@ludwigsdiana The info says also, wild carrot!.. A species of Daucus! Never heard of it!
April 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise