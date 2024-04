Rumbledethump

I was intrigued with the name as well as the simple recipe so I had to try it! It has cabbage, fried onion, potato and cheese in it and the recipe dictates when and how much to put in it. I did put some garlic in it as well.

It's Scottish and real comfort food.

I ordered a cabbage in my supermarket list to be delivered and the cabbage that was delivered was good enough for a gym weight lift!