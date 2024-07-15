Previous
Today's new life.. by maggiemae
Today's new life..

This tiny rosebud is the beginning of a new rhododendron flower. It's only July and rhododendron timing is usually at least September!. I have used an app to create this flower's own future! We will see..
15th July 2024 15th Jul 24

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
It's now halfway through 2024 and I became tired of continually seeing what I have written so deleting some. Live in the South Island of New...
1208% complete

Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely capture and edit !
July 15th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Beautiful curls, so appealing
July 15th, 2024  
Annie D ace
this is a beautifully creative image Maggiemae
July 15th, 2024  
