2 / 365
A Constant Reminder
This sign hangs inside, next to our front door. It’s an important reminder. Gratitude is important.
9th September 2021
9th Sep 21
MamaBec
ace
@mamabec
I live in the Pacific Northwest. Photography is something that feeds life into my life. The goal is to get my photo eye out there....
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
2021
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
9th September 2021 8:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sign
,
words
,
gratitude
