112 / 365
Prim
Our youngest granddaughter of five granddaughters.
Our oldest son and wife adopted her at birth. She is precious. We are blessed.
31st January 2020
31st Jan 20
0
0
MamaBec
ace
@mamabec
I live in the Pacific Northwest. Photography is something I do that feeds life into my life and gives me a focus and perspective of...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
2018
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
31st January 2020 12:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
prim
