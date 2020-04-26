Previous
Depth of Field Practice Continues by mamabec
35 / 365

Depth of Field Practice Continues

Camellia in our front yard.
26th April 2020

MamaBec

@mamabec
I live in the Pacific Northwest. Photography is something that feeds life into my life. The goal is to get my photo eye out there....
MamaBec
The practice continues.
April 27th, 2020  
