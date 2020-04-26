Sign up
35 / 365
Depth of Field Practice Continues
Camellia in our front yard.
26th April 2020
26th Apr 20
MamaBec
I live in the Pacific Northwest. Photography is something that feeds life into my life. The goal is to get my photo eye out there....
1114
photos
11
followers
12
following
35
2020
NIKON D750
26th April 2020 4:54pm
flower
pink
dof
MamaBec
The practice continues.
April 27th, 2020
