95 / 365
Coast Redwood - Sequoia
Planted in 1946. Located in downtown Kirkland, Washington.
12th September 2021
12th Sep 21
MamaBec
ace
@mamabec
I live in the Pacific Northwest. Photography is something that feeds life into my life. The goal is to get my photo eye out there....
1177
photos
9
followers
12
following
88
89
90
91
92
93
94
95
91
92
93
94
1
2
3
95
4
2020
tree
