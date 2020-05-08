Sign up
Previous
Next
50 / 365
A Beautiful Day
My sister-in-law and I went shooting today. We both share the same first name, middle initial and last name and the love of photography. I have a Nikon and she has a Canon We enjoyed the countryside and time together. She is a blessing.
8th May 2020
8th May 20
0
0
MamaBec
ace
@mamabec
I live in the Pacific Northwest. Photography is something that feeds life into my life. The goal is to get my photo eye out there....
1129
photos
11
followers
12
following
13% complete
View this month »
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
50
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
2020
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
8th May 2020 11:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape
