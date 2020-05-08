Previous
A Beautiful Day by mamabec
50 / 365

A Beautiful Day

My sister-in-law and I went shooting today. We both share the same first name, middle initial and last name and the love of photography. I have a Nikon and she has a Canon We enjoyed the countryside and time together. She is a blessing.
8th May 2020 8th May 20

MamaBec

I live in the Pacific Northwest. Photography is something that feeds life into my life. The goal is to get my photo eye out there....
