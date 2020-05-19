Previous
Looking Thru The Glass by mamabec
67 / 365

Looking Thru The Glass

Spent some time at my sister’s today. She has a few great decorative pieces to photograph.
It was fun.
19th May 2020 19th May 20

MamaBec

@mamabec
I live in the Pacific Northwest. Photography is something that feeds life into my life. The goal is to get my photo eye out there....
