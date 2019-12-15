Previous
Next
Little Light of Mine by margonaut
Photo 1806

Little Light of Mine

Christmas program put on by a special needs group, it's always quite moving. They work on this all year.
15th December 2019 15th Dec 19

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
497% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise