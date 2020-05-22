Previous
Oh my. I do love a good tomato. by margonaut
Photo 1965

Oh my. I do love a good tomato.

between the CSA, Farmer's Market, and a friend who brought me surprises from the store (flour! ice cream!) it's been a banner week for food. Still haven't been in a grocery.
22nd May 2020 22nd May 20

margonaut

margonaut

