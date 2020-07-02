Previous
Tragic accident by margonaut
Photo 2005

Tragic accident

Jack got tangled up in the foot pedal cord and pulled it off the table. Thankfully, he was not hurt. The machine however, will need some professional attention.
2nd July 2020 2nd Jul 20

