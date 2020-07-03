Previous
My miracle machine by margonaut
Photo 2006

Almost identical to my mother's machine, the one I learned on. Which disappeared many years ago. This one was patiently waiting for me in an antique shop in Savannah, where I got her for $50. Made in Italy in 1956. Still works.
3rd July 2020 3rd Jul 20

margonaut

@margonaut
Photo-diary
Diane Owens ace
A great find! And with the manual, too. My mother had a Necchi which worked for over 50 years. When the motor finally died, she got a new machine and never really liked it.
July 4th, 2020  
