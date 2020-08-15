Previous
Next
Old stained glass by margonaut
Photo 2049

Old stained glass

that had to be removed when we renovated the church. I'm getting motivated to pull out my old stained glass equipment. Gave it up when the babies came along.
15th August 2020 15th Aug 20

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
561% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise