Found in the attic

When Susan was 7, the national Presbyterian Church put out a calendar featuring children's artwork. She did a painting to submit (on the reverse of this). How clearly I remember sitting on the bleachers at the soccer field while she dictated her "artist's statement" to me. It was her version of the Big Bang/evolution/Genesis story. Thank you, Montessori. Her artwork wasn't chosen for the calendar (her good friend's was though!) but it toured the country for a year.