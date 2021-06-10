Previous
We had a fallout shelter! by margonaut
Photo 2348

We had a fallout shelter!

just like this one in the house where I grew up. My grandfather came from St Louis to help build it in our basement. His name was Walter. Couldn't believe it when I saw this on a TV documentary.
10th June 2021 10th Jun 21

margonaut

Diane ace
How funny. My brother built a fallout shelter.
June 20th, 2021  
