Hacked my way through the jungle by margonaut
Hacked my way through the jungle

to save this oak tree. After unearthing the old stone steps at my mother-in-law's house, I woke up in the middle of the night worried about the possibility of ivy on the tree. Sure enough, it needed me.
14th June 2021

margonaut

margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
