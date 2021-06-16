Previous
They're back! by margonaut
Vultures have taken up under the lake house again. I suspect they are brooding eggs. Lots of them in the area too. My spirit animal, ha ha!
16th June 2021

margonaut

Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
Diane
LOL. We had so many in our town in Florida that people called them the city bird of Fort Pierce.
June 20th, 2021  
