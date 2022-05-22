Previous
View from the back street by margonaut
Photo 2694

View from the back street

Walking the dog and realized just how big the black walnut and magnolia trees are. They really do dwarf the house.
22nd May 2022 22nd May 22

margonaut

Photo Details

Diane ace
Beautiful trees! So many neighborhoods are losing them. Some of our magnolias are dying from scale.
May 25th, 2022  
