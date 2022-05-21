Previous
Those were the days when NOBODY went to the games by margonaut
Those were the days when NOBODY went to the games

Was looking for some info on our "classic" car and found this in the file. Yes, we bought it in 1984.
21st May 2022

margonaut

Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
Diane
Hmm, I think we maybe went to a Braves game around then. One of our sons idolized Dale Murphy. We'd stop in Atlanta for the night and a Braves game when driving to Virginia to visit my in-laws. We all loved baseball back then.
May 25th, 2022  
