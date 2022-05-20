Sign up
Photo 2692
Bad influence
at the place where we always eat after my art quilt group meets. This time I got Espresso Chocolate cake. It was amazing.
20th May 2022
20th May 22
1
0
margonaut
ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
4518
photos
9
followers
12
following
738% complete
Diane
ace
Oh dear. So many choices.
May 25th, 2022
