Bad influence by margonaut
Photo 2692

Bad influence

at the place where we always eat after my art quilt group meets. This time I got Espresso Chocolate cake. It was amazing.
20th May 2022 20th May 22

margonaut

Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
Diane ace
Oh dear. So many choices.
May 25th, 2022  
