Giant Leopard Moth by margonaut
Giant Leopard Moth

In. My. House. It was huge! Had to do my research. Since it's nocturnal, I waited until evening to take it outside.
3rd June 2022 3rd Jun 22

margonaut

Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
marie-elizabeth
These things are big!! We saw one once at a rest area. Nice outside, but not so nice inside.
June 6th, 2022  
