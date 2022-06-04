Previous
Next
Poor thing lost her head by margonaut
Photo 2707

Poor thing lost her head

Apparently a graduation prank. Since she's wearing butterfly wings, I think it gives her a "Winged Victory" kind of look.
4th June 2022 4th Jun 22

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
741% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marie-elizabeth
She’s quite fetching even without her head. Though I wouldn’t want to meet her in a dark alley . . .
June 6th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise