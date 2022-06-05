Sign up
Photo 2708
Please feed me. Now.
5th June 2022
5th Jun 22
3
0
margonaut
ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
2701
2702
2703
2704
2705
2706
2707
2708
Album
2015 and beyond
Camera
iPhone 6
Taken
5th June 2022 7:07pm
marie-elizabeth
I was so focused on the quilt I didn’t see him down there! He definitely looks hungry.
June 6th, 2022
margonaut
ace
@wiesnerbeth
I'm to the I-hate-it phase now. A friend gave me a ziplock bag full of blue scraps and I was trying to use them up. More therapy sewing than anything else. Soothes me to sit and sew without a plan.
June 6th, 2022
marie-elizabeth
@margonaut
I hate the I-hate-it phase. That’s when I usually give up!
June 6th, 2022
