Previous
Next
Please feed me. Now. by margonaut
Photo 2708

Please feed me. Now.

5th June 2022 5th Jun 22

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
741% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marie-elizabeth
I was so focused on the quilt I didn’t see him down there! He definitely looks hungry.
June 6th, 2022  
margonaut ace
@wiesnerbeth I'm to the I-hate-it phase now. A friend gave me a ziplock bag full of blue scraps and I was trying to use them up. More therapy sewing than anything else. Soothes me to sit and sew without a plan.
June 6th, 2022  
marie-elizabeth
@margonaut I hate the I-hate-it phase. That’s when I usually give up!
June 6th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise