Gift of the Day by margonaut
Photo 2738

Gift of the Day

was walking the dog and noticed this by the curb in someone's front yard. Will be perfect for my garage. The man even came out and helped me load it.
5th July 2022 5th Jul 22

margonaut

@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
Photo Details

Diane ace
So nice when neighbors repurpose things and help each other.
July 14th, 2022  
