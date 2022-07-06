Previous
Susan the Cyclops by margonaut
Photo 2739

Susan the Cyclops

copying old VHS tapes onto DVD. Lower elementary presentation of The Odyssey when my daughter was in 4th grade.
6th July 2022 6th Jul 22

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo Details

Diane ace
How cool! I love seeing my kids' programs and games.
July 14th, 2022  
