My daddy's sign by margonaut
My daddy's sign

hung over the drink fridge in the basement of my childhood home. Now it's in my pantry, with my drink fridge.
9th July 2022 9th Jul 22

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
Diane ace
LOL Great that you have it.
July 14th, 2022  
