Previous
Next
Dedicated to a Congressman named Oscar by margonaut
Photo 2982

Dedicated to a Congressman named Oscar

He served in the mid-1800s, this was a former horse-watering trough in front of the amazing Carnegie Library that burned down in 1970. Sure do miss that building.
6th March 2023 6th Mar 23

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
818% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise