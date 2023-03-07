Previous
Next
The Marry Quilt by margonaut
Photo 2983

The Marry Quilt

I made this for my sister's wedding in 1997. Susan, at the age of 5, deemed it the "marry" quilt. It's fun to look at all the pictures (sent to me by family members).
7th March 2023 7th Mar 23

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
818% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise